DPM: Any calls for secession punishable by law

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi warned any parties promoting slogans like ‘Sabah for Sabah’ and ‘Sarawak for Sarawakians’ as it runs counter to the Federal Constitution and is punishable by law. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Parties trying push for the secession of Sabah and Sarawak from Malaysia can be punished “severely” for promoting anarchy, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

The acting Umno deputy president warned any parties promoting slogans like “Sabah for Sabah” and “Sarawak for Sarawakians” as it runs counter to the Federal Constitution and is punishable by law.

“The action of some who seditiously incite the people with the slogans ‘Sabah for Sabah’ and ‘Sarawak for Sarawak’ is against the spirit of the Federal Constitution.

“It is this playing with fire that may lead to anarchy and national instability. Let us not reach the point where we suffer due to the intervention of foreign ploys and incitement,” Zahid said during his speech addressing Umno delegates tonight.

“I want to remind them that this Is a very serious crime and they can be severely punished. Nobody is above the law,” the Home Minister added.

Zahid also blamed such propaganda on irresponsible politicians who seek to do so for their own benefit.

“This subversive act on takes place when there are leaders who are trapped in the ploy of political masterminds are bankrupt of ideas and souls,” he said.

There has been calls for secession made previously by both the East Malaysian states by several local politicians.

The Umno general assembly begins today and runs until December 9. This year’s assembly will not have any party elections and is looked to focus on the coming general elections next year.