DPM announces new mosque for village in Bagan Datuk

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi riding a motorcycle to perform Friday prayers at Masjid As-Saadah Kampung Sungai Dalam, in Bagan Datuk, December 29, 2017. — Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, Dec 29 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today announced the construction of the Ass-Saadah new mosque in Kampung Sungai Dulang Dalam in Sungai Sumun here.

Ahmad Zahid, who is the MP for Bagan Datuk, did not state the allocation for building the mosque but said there was a need for a new house of worship as the present one was too small.

He made the announcement when addressing worshippers after attending Friday prayers here.

He arrived at about 1pm and chatted with the worshippers and the people in the locality.

Earlier, he spent some time taking a closer look at the preparations at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Dulang Dalam for the new school session next year. — Bernama