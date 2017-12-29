Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

DPM announces new mosque for village in Bagan Datuk

Friday December 29, 2017
10:19 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Gunman kills seven outside Coptic church in Cairo suburbGunman kills seven outside Coptic church in Cairo suburb

The Edit: In Paris, migrant artists craft new futureThe Edit: In Paris, migrant artists craft new future

Arctic wave sends US Northeast and Midwest into deep freezeArctic wave sends US Northeast and Midwest into deep freeze

Sevilla appoint Vincenzo Montella as new managerSevilla appoint Vincenzo Montella as new manager

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi riding a motorcycle to perform Friday prayers at Masjid As-Saadah Kampung Sungai Dalam, in Bagan Datuk, December 29, 2017. — Bernama picDeputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi riding a motorcycle to perform Friday prayers at Masjid As-Saadah Kampung Sungai Dalam, in Bagan Datuk, December 29, 2017. — Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, Dec 29 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today announced the construction of the Ass-Saadah new mosque in Kampung Sungai Dulang Dalam in Sungai Sumun here.

Ahmad Zahid, who is the MP for Bagan Datuk, did not state the allocation for building the mosque but said there was a need for a new house of worship as the present one was too small.

He made the announcement when addressing worshippers after attending Friday prayers here.

He arrived at about 1pm and chatted with the worshippers and the people in the locality.

Earlier, he spent some time taking a closer look at the preparations at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Dulang Dalam for the new school session next year. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline