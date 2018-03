DPM announces goodies for civil defence

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announces increases in hourly allowances for Civil Defence rank and file and officers.— Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli BAGAN DATUK, March 11 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced today a series of good news for civil defence personnel in the country.

These include an increase in hourly allowances for rank and file from RM6 to RM8 while officers will see theirs going from RM7.80 to RM9 an hour.

He also announced an increased in the uniform budget, which will go from RM5 million to RM10 million.

He made the announcement at SM Sains Bagan Datuk in front of some 3,000 civil defence personnel.

