DPM announces allowance increase for police volunteers

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 6, 2018. — Picture by Azneal IshakALOR SETAR, April 1 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today announced an increase of RM2 per hour in the allowance of police volunteers throughout the country with immediate effect.

Ahmad Zahid said it involved an increase from RM6 to RM8 per hour while officers will have their allowance raised from RM7.80 to RM9.80 per hour.

“I wish to announce that for police volunteers, the increased allowance will take effect as announced by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak) for all volunteers in other voluntary units.

“The rise is immediate...hopefully this will attract more participation in the voluntary units to provide positive motivation and spirit,”he said when officially opening the Kota Setar District Police Headquarters, here today.

Also present were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, Deputy IGP Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim, Kedah Police Chief Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah. .

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said the Prime Minister gave most emphasis on national security including the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) by providing the unit with the necessary allocation to acquire sophisticated assets and equipment.

“The Prime Minister gave very positive response and concern because he felt the police must be equipped with new assets to achieve better performance.

“The concern of the Prime Minister was not only limited to empowering the unit's assets but also upgrading all the contingent and district police headquarters especially the police barracks nationwide,”he said.

He said that the police barracks, for example, when a large allocation was given to upgrade the barrack from two units to become only one unit, each barrack would have three bedrooms and at least two bathrooms.

Ahmad Zahid hoped that all plans to upgrade the barracks could be implemented immediately when all the major problems including financing could be resolved. — Bernama