DPM: Advisers must be prepared to accept views of others

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says advisers to the national leader must be open-minded because they play an important role in helping the leader administer the country with excellence. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 ― Advisers to the national leader must be open-minded and be prepared to accept the views of others, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said this was because they played an important role in helping the leader administer the country with excellence.

“A good adviser must accept advice from outside. If he still maintains old-fashioned ideas and feel the intellectual egoism is with him, just wait for the ruin to follow. This is because the role of the adviser is important to decide the pattern of thinking of a leader. A good or bad state administration is caused by its adviser.

“In this matter, Imam al-Ghazali is a good example,” he said when launching the book 'Negara Maslahah Dalam Konteks Malaysia' (National Well-being In The Malaysian Context) by Tan Sri Alies Anor Abdul who was Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's former political secretary, here today.

Ahmad Zahid said the formation of a nation state was not only spurred by the wisdom of the king and ruler but were also aided by the inputs of his advisers. ― Bernama