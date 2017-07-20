DOSH issues three months’ notice for maintenance of old escalators in Johor

JOHOR BARU, July 20 — The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has given a period of three months from today to all owners of premises in the state to carry out maintenance of escalators available in their premises.

Johor DOSH director Kormain Mohd Noor said there were 949 escalators in the state and 15 per cent were old escalators, which had been used for more than 15 years.

“Most of the escalators found in Johor Baru are located in shopping malls and office buildings. Thus, if old escalators are not maintained following its wear and tear, accident risks will become higher,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Kormain said owners of such premises were also required to send the maintenance report to DOSH to be reviewed and validated.

Owners who fail to fulfil their responsibility in ensuring the safety of the escalators would face a RM50,000 fine or two year’s jail, or both, under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (Act 514), under Section 15 and 18. — Bernama