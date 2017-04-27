Door still open for cooperation with DAP, Amanah, says PAS spiritual leader

Hashim said PAS was not insistent that the prime minister or Cabinet members must come from the party in the event it takes federal power, only that the administration adheres to Islam. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, April 27 — PAS is still prepared to work with DAP and Amanah provided the latter parties accept the "leadership of Islam", PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin said today.

The Islamist party fell out with DAP over the former’s push for Islamic law, while Amanah consists largely of former PAS members who left after the so-called “progressive” faction was purged in an internal election.

"The door is still open, it is not completely closed. Only that we learn from past experiences and we put certain conditions," Hashim said during a press conference after launching the PAS Muslimat wing's annual assembly (Muktamar) here today.

Hashim also said PAS was not insistent that the prime minister or Cabinet members must come from the party in the event it takes federal power, only that the administration adheres to Islam.

