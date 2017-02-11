Don’t use religious festivals as political platforms, says MIC president

MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam says religion is something that is beyond politics and political parties should not use religious festivals to give their talks. — Bernama picSEGAMAT, Feb 11 ― The DAP should not be allowed to use a religious festival like the recent Thaipusam celebrations in Penang as a political platform, said MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam.

The Health Minister said religion was something that was beyond politics and political parties should not use religious festivals to give their talks.

“I do not care if they (opposition parties) give political talks at political events because that is their job.

“But when they use religious events for politics, it is not right, because the public go there to perform their religious obligations and not for politics,” he said.

Dr Subramanian, who is also Segamat MP, told this to reporters when met at the constituency's Ponggal celebrationin Taman Desa India near here.

“I cannot accept the actions of political parties which seem to force the public to listen to their talks during Thaipusam.

“If this is allowed to continue, other political parties will also do the same, taking advantage of religious events for their political interests,” he said.

On the Ponggal celebrations by the Indian community in this country, he said it was an opportunity to foster unity and cooperation. ― Bernama