Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 11:52 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Don’t take what belongs to the people, Najib tells civil servants

BY RAM ANAND

Monday January 9, 2017
09:39 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Chevrolet Bolt is Car of the YearThe Edit: Chevrolet Bolt is Car of the Year

The Edit: Bollywood’s highest grossing filmThe Edit: Bollywood’s highest grossing film

Trump calls Meryl Streep a ‘Hillary flunky’ after her scathing speechTrump calls Meryl Streep a ‘Hillary flunky’ after her scathing speech

The Edit: Meet Anjali Lama, Nepal’s first transgender modelThe Edit: Meet Anjali Lama, Nepal’s first transgender model

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Najib reminded civil servants that they should not deny the 'people's rights'. — Reuters picNajib reminded civil servants that they should not deny the 'people's rights'. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) recent arrests are a reminder to civil servants that they should not deny Malaysians the "people's rights", Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

MACC last week arrested the secretary-general of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, Datuk Mohd Arif Ab Rahman, and his two sons in a corruption investigation.

"There are reminders about wastage. The actions taken by MACC recently are a reminder not to take what is the people's rights," he told civil servants from the Prime Minister's Department in the department's monthly assembly here today.

"This belongs to the people. Everything we do is for the people. The projects are for the people. The value adding is for the people," he added.

The prime minister also urged civil servants to treat 2017 as a year of "delivery".

"When we say delivery, we are looking at the value of what we deliver," he said.

"Follow scheduled completion targets. If there are any problems, please resolve them," he added.

Najib then said bureacracy should not hinder the delivery of services to the public.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline