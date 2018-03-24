Don’t take sides in GE14, Patriot tells authorities

National Patriot Association (Patriot) president Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji is seen in this video screengrab. KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — An ex-military group urged authorities today not to take sides if losers of the 14th general election carried out “last-minute attacks”.

National Patriot Association (Patriot) president Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji said such so-called “attacks” may happen at the 11th hour when election results are imminent.

“In the likelihood of such an incident, Patriot again trusts those in uniform, the police and the military, to stand together with the Malaysian people, to do the right thing, and not take sides,” he said in a statement.

Mohamed Arshad questioned warnings by the police and defence minister about so-called “last-minute attacks” during the upcoming election, saying he found such statements strange.

“Why would anyone, any sane Malaysian want to carry out a ‘last-minute attack’? What is the motive? Barring anyone under the influence of drugs and in hallucination, no sane person would want to commit a silly and outrages act of armed violence to disrupt the election.

“In the unlikelihood of such an incident, we have full trust in our police force to immediately clamp down and arrest the culprit,” he said.

He added that while the likelihood of an attack by the Islamic State was often mentioned, the terror group had no motive to disrupt GE14.

“Our intelligence personnel in the police and the military, with their superb track record, would clamp down any such insidious activities.

“Knowing our intelligence personnel, they do not fail. Any security breach, any failure, is a plan to fail,” added Mohamed Arshad.

He also said that Patriot was confident the country’s military personnel were disciplined and law abiding.

On March 22, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police have identified more than 1,100 individuals who are classified as potential “troublemakers”.

He added that more than 100 hotspots were identified as risks nationwide in GE14.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein reportedly said action would be taken against any armed forces personnel who plotted last-minute attacks during the election.