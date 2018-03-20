Don’t shoot yourselves in the foot, Najib tells Umno in Melaka

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks before the launch of the Bukit Katil Barisan Nasional (BN) Election Machinery in Bukit Katil, Melaka March 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaBUKIT KATIL, March 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today warned Umno members here not to betray each other during and ahead of the 14th general election.

In his 15-minute address to the thousands of party members at the launch of an operation centre for the constituency, he said that they should instead work together to ensure electorial victory.

“As long as we don’t shoot and tackle our own feet or kick down our own friends,” added the Umno president during the launch.

He also said that a win for any component party would be a win for Barisan Nasional (BN), adding that the coalition must draw confidence from voters.

“We must work together and show people what we have been doing all this while,” said Najib.

Besides Umno members, members from component parties MCA, MIC, Gerakan and PPP were also present.

Najib said that while BN had secured four out of six Parliamentary seats in Melaka, Bukit Katil should also be a priority.

“Let Bukit Katil be our priority, we have won four parliament seats in Melaka and we want two more,” he said.

“We really want Bukit Katil, we really, really want it.”

In 2013, BN had won Masjid Tanah, Alor Gajah, Tangga Batu and Jasin, while Bukit Katil went to PKR vice-president Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

Independent politician Sin Tong Him now holds Kota Melaka.

Najib added that Putrajaya is also ready to pump more funds into Bukit Katil if voters choose BN.

“We will bring a lot of changes, like [building] service centres and we will solve all of Bukit Katil’s problems,” he said.

Also present were Najib’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, Melaka BN’s chairman and state Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron, Bukit Katil Umno division chief Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam and Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, who is also the domestic trade, cooperatives, and consumerism minister.