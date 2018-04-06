Don’t send ballots in using normal postboxes, EC reminds postal voters

Shazree Idzham said postal voters need to place their ballots in envelopes and address it to the returning officer in their constituency or directly send it to the returning officer’s office at the voting centre. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng IPOH, April 6 — Postal voters are advised not to place their ballots in the normal postbox found at post offices, but instead to use the proper channels provided for them by the Election Commission (EC).

Perak EC deputy director Shazree Idzham Wahab said they had detected several mistakes made by postal voters in the state during the 13th General Election (GE13).

“There were several cases involving postal voters who lacked knowledge on the postal voting procedures and ended up putting their ballots in the normal postbox.

“When we carried out a post-mortem on the issue, we found that the ballots had not arrived. Upon further investigation at post offices, a large number of ballots were found in normal postboxes,” he said without disclosing the actual number of cases.

Shazree Idzham said this to reporters after the EC briefing to Perak media practitioners that was launched by state EC director, Mohd Nazri Ismail, at a hotel here today.

A total of 50 media practitioners from various organisations attended the three-hour briefing.

“We hope media personnel who also use postal voting during the 14th general election will also understand and take note of the procedures involved,” he added.

Apart from media personnel, other eligible postal voters are firemen, policemen and soldiers who are on duty during election day. — Bernama