Don’t scapegoat us for Memali, muftis tell Dr M

Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria said it was unfair to accuse muftis of not acting to prevent the Memali Incident. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s criticism of state religious leaders for alleged inaction in the buildup to the Memali Incident was an attempt to absolve himself over the 1985 massacre, said Perak Mufti Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria.

Alleging that the Mahathir administration had not consulted Islamic leaders and scholars for most matters then, Harussani said it was unfair to now accuse muftis of not acting to prevent the incident.

“The government under Dr Mahathir was very proud at that time. If anyone was wrong, he or she will be arrested and charged under the (now defunct) Internal Security Act,” he was quoted as saying in Sinar Harian.

“And now, when he (Dr Mahathir) thinks it is wrong, he is trying to cover his mistakes by blaming it on others (muftis),” he added.

Several news outlets reported Dr Mahathir as questioning why the country’s muftis did not correct PAS leader Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang who issued a controversial “amanat” on the Memali Incident in 1985.

In a separate Utusan Malaysia report, Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Osman also said it was wrong to blame Islamic clerics for not speaking out against Abdul Hadi’s amanat.

Abdul Rahman also explained that the amanat was just a view of the Islamist party and not a fatwa that could have been challenged.

According to the news reports, Dr Mahathir claimed the bloodshed and deaths of 14 villagers and four policemen in the village in Baling, Kedah could have been avoided if the muftis had spoken out against PAS then.