Don’t risk a Sabah-style ‘Brexit’, Zahid says

Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi. ― Bernama pic

PAPAR, July 22 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reminded Umno members and the people of Sabah not to be influenced by an attempt by outsiders to “Brexit” Sabah from Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN).

Ahmad Zahid said the action of these outsiders, including former state and national Umno leaders, is wrong and could have a negative impact on the people and the state of Sabah.

“If there are people from outside or those who used to be in BN, who tried to get the Sabahans out of the Umno and BN ring, they are wrong,” he said when opening the Umno Zone Three delegates conference at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bongawan near here today.

Also present were Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman; Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, who is also Kimani Umno chief; Papar Umno chief Datuk Abdul Rahim Ismail and Beaufort Umno chief Datuk Isnin Aliasni.

Brexit is an abbreviation for “British exit”, referring to the United Kingdom’s decision in a June 23, 2016 referendum to leave the European Union (EU). ― Bernama

