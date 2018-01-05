Don’t play role of Allah, Johor Islamic council advisor warns Muslims

Nooh proposed that wasatiyyah subjects be taught extensively at secondary school and tertiary levels to further raise understanding of the concept. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Jan 5 — The act of Muslims labeling one another as infidels is an extremist attitude, said Johor Islamic Religious Council advisor Datuk Nooh Gadut.

He said this would tarnish the image of Islam which had clearly warned followers against humiliating or bringing disgrace upon others and themselves.

“Is it man or Allah who is able to tell if the infidels are going to hell? So do not play the role of Allah,” he told reporters at the 2018 Putrajaya International Security Dialogue (PISD) here today.

Earlier when delivering the paper titled ‘The Role of Religion In Nurturing the Values of Wasatiyyah ​​and Rejecting Radical and Extreme Ideologies,’ Nooh said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s efforts in adopting the wasatiyyah or moderation concept to deal with Islamophobia, was commendable.

He also proposed that wasatiyyah subjects be taught extensively at secondary school and tertiary levels to further raise understanding of the concept.

“Everyone should understand and appreciate the concept of wasatiyyah in an effort to create spiritual, balanced individuals and proactive communities in developing a progressive and dynamic society that will ultimately contribute to the success of the nation,” he said.

Nooh added that if the values of wasatiyyah were not practiced, it would continue to tarnish the image of Islam in the eyes of the world and non-Muslim societies and would actively promote Islamophobia. — Bernama