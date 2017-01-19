Don’t pit me against Ismail Sabri on Kelantan sponsorship, Annuar Musa says

Annuar, said he agreed with Ismail's Sabri's decisions to temporarily halt the sponsorship provided by Pelaburan Mara Bhd and Universiti Kuala Lumpur, and for an investigation to be carried out. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa reminded the public today to not pit him against minister Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob regarding its subsidiaries’ sponsorship for the Kelantan football team.

Annuar, who is also the Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) adviser, said he agreed with the decisions taken by the rural and regional development minister to temporarily halt the sponsorship provided by two of its subsidiaries Pelaburan Mara Bhd and Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and for an investigation to be carried out.

"Don't try to pit me against [him], I'm not that easy to be pounded like that,” he said after the launching of MARA Food Industry Complex here.

"The minister needs to handle the situation. I have said it last night that the minister has taken the right decision. And our job as the agencies under the minister is to abide by what he says, that's important.”

He said the recent statement by Ismail Sabri that MARA has been affected by the previous sponsorship should not be misconstrued.

“I have listened to his full speech, but what was published is different. We need to thoroughly look at what minister said.

“Either negative or positive, give the chance to the minister to study first, don’t just take one angle that is out of context from what the minister said,” he said, adding that agencies under the ministry need to help with the investigation.

Ismail Sabri previously said that only education-related sponsorship would be permitted, while other sponsorship would have to be scrutinised first and he still waiting for the complete report from the officers on the matter.

The minister made the decision after Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim alleged that the two MARA entities were forced by a “Tan Sri” to sponsor The Red Warriors.