Don’t meddle in Bagan Datuk politics, says Zahid

Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi said the political interference from outsiders during the last two general elections had caused a political tsunami to Bagan Datuk.. ― Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, July 16 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi does not want outsiders to meddle in and shake the political stability in Bagan Datuk.

He said the political interference from outsiders during the last two general elections had caused a political tsunami to the parliamentary constituency.

As such, Ahmad Zahid who is also Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, called on the voters in the constituency to stay united and not to fall for any ideology and propaganda bandied about by outsiders.

“I know there are people (opposition) from Teluk Intan, Ipoh, Taiping, Penang and even Kuala Lumpur, who tried to disturb us.

“We have to stay united in the name of development and progress for all the people of Bagan Datuk,” he said at the 2017 Teachers Day celebration at SJKC Sin Ming in Sg Tiang here tonight.

Also present were Perak MCA chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon and 2,000 teachers from 11 national-type Chinese schools (SJKCs) in the constituency.

At the event, Ahmad Zahid also announced an additional allocation of RM200,000 each for SJKCs and national-type Tamil schools (SJKTs) in Bagan Datuk to organise tuition classes for their students. — Bernama