Don’t link my office break-in to deputy’s court fine, says RTD chief

KUALA NERUS, July 22 — Road Transport Department (RTD) Director-General Datuk Seri Nadzri Siron has urged the public not to speculate on a recent incident in which his office was broken into and to await police investigations.

He said he also left it to the authorities to investigate an alleged attempt to topple him as the department’s director-general.

“We leave the matter to the police to investigate if there are people who masterminded the incident,” he told reporters at a dinner event here last night.

Nadzri also denied that the incident was related to the case of RTD deputy director-general Datuk Yusof Ayob who was fined RM600 on Tuesday for driving on the emergency lane.

“In the case of Datuk Yusof, no matter who made the mistake, action will be taken. We must abide by the rules,” he said.

Following the break-in on July 13, three RTD Special Action Force Unit (PTK) personnel were detained to facilitate investigations.

Nadzri said the department would tighten the recruitment requirements of officers who would be stationed at the unit.

The unit’s activities would also be suspended, he added. — Bernama