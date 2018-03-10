Don’t just offer rhetorical promises, Subramaniam tells Pakatan Harapan

MIC President Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam today questioned the effectiveness of Opposition pact Pakatan Harapan's manifesto for the upcoming 14th General Election. — Picture by Azinuddin GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 10 — MIC President Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam today questioned the effectiveness of Opposition pact Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto for the upcoming 14th General Election (GE14), describing it as only offering rhetorical promises.

He said when Pakatan Harapan proposed to abolish goods and services tax (GST), they did not come out with an alternative to ensure they have extra money to run the government.

“It is nice to say something like that, but then you also must say your source of income to run the government.

“Running a government needs a lot of money. There is no indication of them saying how to get RM40 billion (generated by the tax). To run a country, we need to build hospitals, schools, roads and without a solid income, we are unable to do all these,” he said.

Addressing more than 300 young Indian professionals at the Malaysian Indian Youth Conclave (iYCON) 2018 here, Dr Subramaniam also cited another unrealistic promise by the loose Opposition pact which is to suspend the National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN) repayments for those earning below RM4,000 per month.

The Health Minister said the suggestion sounded good but questioned the duration of time for the person with diploma to earn RM4,000 per month today.

“We don’t know. They might need to wait seven to eight years. So during that period, what will happen to the new students who will be pursuing their higher level education in university?

“Where do they get their loans from? Are they going to be denied? These are the questions we have to ask because we can say many things that sound nice, but on the other hand we need to be realistic,” he added.

Themed “Buliding a nation that fulfils the hopes of the people”, the Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto outlines five core thrusts encompassing 60 pledges if the Opposition pact wins the election

The five thrusts are alleviating the cost of living; instituting political reforms, accelerating economic growth in a fair and equitable manner; restoring the status of Sabah and Sarawak as per the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and building a Malaysia that is inclusive, moderate and respected on the world stage. — Bernama