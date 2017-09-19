Don’t jump the gun on beer fest cancellation, Perkasa chief tells KL MPs

Datuk Ibrahim Ali said Kuala Lumpur MPs who opposed DBKL’s cancellation of Better Beer Festival 2017 should first understand the reason behind the decision before blowing their tops. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Datuk Ibrahim Ali said Kuala Lumpur MPs who opposed Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) cancellation of Better Beer Festival 2017 should first understand the reason behind the decision before blowing their tops.

The Perkasa president said the issue was of matter of sensitivity, adding that the MPs should have first met up with DBKL in a closed door meeting to identify the reason for the ban.

“Holding a beer festival is unfair to the main religion of the country and so it is obviously a sensitive issue.

“These DAP MPs should have not gone to speak to the press about this matter so soon,” Ibrahim told a news conference.

Besides DAP, PKR and MCA representatives had also condemned the decision by DBKL to deny the beer festival that is scheduled for October 6 and 7.

Ibrahim said the move by DBKL “made sense” given that it could prevent any untoward incidents.

“There can be incidents of drunk driving and this could involve innocent lives, so I am all for the move by DBKL,” he said.