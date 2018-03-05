Don’t issue statement on court case, actor Farid Kamil told

Last Jan 16, Actor Datuk Farid Kamil pleaded not guilty to four charges including voluntarily causing hurt to a private company accounts executive and a policeman at the Kota Damansara Traffic Police Station. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimPETALING JAYA, March 5 — Film actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari was told by the Magistrate’s Court here to not issue any statement regarding the court case facing him.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham ticked off the 37-year-old actor when the case came up for mention today.

“The court takes into account a statement made by the accused recently, so the court wants to remind the accused. it is hoped that the accused and the relevant parties to not issue or make any statement on the case that has been charged in court,” he said and reminded the counsel to look into the matter.

The reminder was made following a media conference called by Farid at The Loft Event Space, Setia Alam, last Wednesday.

Farid’s lawyer, Faizul Mohd Nasir, the apologised to the court and said that the media conference held by his client did not refer or touch directly on the court case.

The court then set May 7 for case management.

Last Jan 16, Farid pleaded not guilty to four charges including voluntarily causing hurt to a private company accounts executive and a policeman at the Kota Damansara Traffic Police Station .

On the first two charges, he allegedly assaulted accounts executive Ashraf Ahmad, 35, and constable Muhammad Nizam Jamaluddin, 24, at 1.20pm on Jan 11.

The charge, framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to a year or RM2,000 fine, or both, on conviction.

On the third charge, Farid, 37, is accused of using criminal force to prevent Muhammad Nizam from carrying out his duty as a public servant at the same place, time and date, under Section 353 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of two years or a fine, or both, on conviction.

On the fourth charge, the father of two, aged five years and three years, is accused of disorderly conduct at the police station by hurling insults at Muhammad Nizam, under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967, which carries a maximum fine of RM500 or up to six months imprisonment, or both, on conviction.

Last Jan 25, Farid also pleaded not guilty to a charge with using the THC drug or 11-nor -tetra hydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid. — Bernama