Don’t hope for split in Opposition to win in GE14, says Adnan

Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob said Umno cannot hope for a split in the opposition to win in the coming 14th general election. — Picture via Facebook/Adnan YaakobPEKAN, Aug 27 — Umno cannot hope for a split in the opposition to win in the coming 14th general election, said Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob.

Adnan, who is also the state Umno liaison chief, said the party members instead needed to strengthen unity, attend to the people’s problems and counter articulately the opposition’s slander against the Barisan Nasional (BN) to ensure the coalition’s continued rule.

“If the opposition wants to break up, let it be as it’s their own business. Our work is to strengthen the party and help those in need, regardless of who they are... the poor, the young looking for employment, single mothers, and many more.

“The grassroots, on the other hand, need to answer the issues raised and slander thrown at BN at coffee-shop conversations and so on. This is a time of disarray, where there is no respect for the old and the leaders.

“Lies are believed as true. This is the kind of era we are living in now,” he said at the Pekan Umno division delegates conference, here, today which was opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also the division chief.

Adnan said the Pahang Umno machinery was already in a state of preparedness and only waiting for the prime minister to “beat the general election drums’’ for them to get cracking.

“We also need to have a winning mentality and be convinced of our struggle. If we say we don’t know or are unsure or it’s tough, then it’s difficult for us to carry out our tasks towards winning in the elections.

“We must remember why we joined the party. It was because we wanted to be in a party where we could struggle for the good of the race, religion and country,” he added. — Bernama