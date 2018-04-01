Don’t give away Kedah to Opposition, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the people of Kedah should not to repeat the mistake of the 12th General Election by picking the opposition in GE14 because it was clearly detrimental to them. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli PENDANG, April 1 — The people of Kedah should not to repeat the mistake of the 12th General Election (GE12) by picking the opposition in GE14 because it was clearly detrimental to them, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said instead it should serve as a useful lesson that they continue to support the Barisan Nasional (BN) government which has proven to have the best record of championing the people’s welfare.

“I love the people of Kedah. We do not want Kedah to fall again into the hands of other people (opposition) because we (BN) have done the best,” he told a crowd of more than 10,000 people at a “With The People” programme at the Pekan Sabtu site in Pendang here, today.

Also present were Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah, Pendang Member of Parliament Datuk Othman Abdul and Pendang Umno division head Datuk Md Rozai Safian.

Ahmad Zahid said that in this regard he wanted all Umno members and the people to support whoever is chosen to lead the state after GE14 as determined by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Whoever is decided by the Prime Minister to be the Kedah mentri besar (after the general election) is the one we will support,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN deputy chairman, wanted all the people to be grateful for the benefits of development that they had enjoyed over the years by continuing to support the agenda championed by the BN.

“We should be grateful for the blessings God has given through the leaders. Do not be ungrateful for the benefits that have been received,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also called on the people to reject a certain party that used religion to achieve their political goals but instead support BN which used politics to strengthen the greatness of Islam and Islamic laws.

On Pendang, he was convinced that with the close unity among the leaders, this parliamentary constituency would be retained by BN based on the strong influence of Othman and Md Rozai.

The Deputy Prime Minister also urged party members to be prepared for the GE14 which would be announced at any time

Ahmad Zahid also announced the new BN war cry of ‘BN Hebat, Negara Ku Hebat, Rakyat Hebat’ (BN is Great, My Nation is Great and Malaysians are Great) and approved a RM7 million allocation to build the Pendang district mosque. — Bernama