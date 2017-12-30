Don’t force Islam on the public, Dr M urges in PPBM meet

Dr Mahathir said Islam forbids anybody from forcing the public into embracing the religion, and at the same time he warned against any attempts to proselytise Muslims. — Picture by Choo Choy MaySHAH ALAM, Dec 30 ― The freedom for Malaysians to worship is part of their rights, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad insisted today as he listed down several of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) promises to the public today.

In his keynote speech at the party’s inaugural annual general meeting (AGM), Dr Mahathir said Islam forbids anybody from forcing the public into embracing Islam, and at the same time he warned against any attempts to proselytise Muslims.

“The freedom of religion is the right of the people. Don’t intrude on this and force anybody,” the PPBM chairman said.

“For Muslims, this coercion is forbidden. This was said many times in the Quran. To us our religion, and to them theirs.”

Dr Mahathir also urged Malaysians to cherish their culture to ensure stability and peace in Malaysia.

“Besides the influence of Islam, we also have our cultures. Among them is the attempt to spread other religions among Muslims is unacceptable,” the former prime minister said.

“Let it not be just because of human rights, we ignore our culture. Remember, freedom has its limit. Setting this limit aside will invite instability and riots in our beloved country.”

MORE TO COME