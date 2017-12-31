Don’t belittle muftis for political gain, Azmin says

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali at the PKR Youth and Wanita Congress at Dewan Sivik MBPJ May 19, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has advised people against using Islamic religious leaders for political purposes.

While he did not name anyone, the Selangor mentri besar who is a federal Opposition lawmaker took to Twitter last night standing up for the muftis after Pakatan Harapan ally Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad took a swipe against the Islamic clerics in a speech during the Parti Bersatu Pribumi Malaysia annual general meeting earlier.

“It is not right for any individual to ridicule and belittle muftis for political gains. We can have differing views, but don't humiliate others.

“Slandering the muftis is an excessive action. Taubat nasuha. Stop the drama,” Azmin posted on his Twitter account in Bahasa Malaysia.

Several news outlets reported Dr Mahathir as questioning why the country’s muftis did not correct PAS its leader Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang who issued a controversial “amanat” on the Memali Incident in 1985.

According to the news reports, Dr Mahathir claimed the bloodshed and deaths of 14 villagers and four policemen in the village in Baling, Kedah could have been avoided if the muftis had spoken out against PAS then.