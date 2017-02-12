Don’t be swayed by sweet promises of those only wanting power, says Najib

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak obliging members of the audience who want to take selfies with him during a Gen Y programme at the Alor Setar Square in Alor Star. — Bernama picALOR STAR, Feb 12 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today reminded the people, especially the younger generation not to be swayed by the sweet promises of certain parties who only want power, but will ultimately not keep their promises.

Using the philosophy of the Malay quote ‘Dengar Guruh Di Langit, Air Tempayan Dicurahkan’ meaning to give up what one has in anticipation of something perceived better as replacement, the prime minister said the promises made by these parties would not necessarily lead to better welfare of the people.

“To reach our destination (as a successful nation), we need to have continuity in leading the country. We need to see who is capable of bringing change in the country, not just want something but reject what we already have,” he said during a programme with the Gen Y at the Alor Setar Square, here.

Also present was the prime minister’s wife and president of the Welfare Association of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers (Bakti) Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Basha Md Hanipah.

The prime minister said the current leadership was committed to leaving behind a country in much better shape than was ‘inherited from the previous leadership’.

Citing the ‘Arab Spring’, he said, although the west considered it a major change for the people, the fact was the revolution did not promise anything better for them.

“Today, (the countries) involved in the Arab Spring are in a state of chaos, a huge civil war is still going, and so is political conflict,” he said.

Najib said this showed that a sudden change in regime through a revolution has never brought any good to the people.

“There are countries involved in the Arab Spring now owing hundreds of millions of USD to Petronas, because they can not afford to pay as they have no political stability or strong leadership,” he said.

Hence, he said the people should continue to place their confidence in the current government for the welfare and betterment of the nation. — Bernama