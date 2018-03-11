Don’t be swayed by Opposition’s pledges, DPM tells Chinese voters

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi tells Chinese voters to not be trapped by the pledges of the Opposition in the upcoming GE because the party had failed to fulfill their previous promises. ― Bernama picBAGAN DATUK, March 11 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reminded Chinese voters not to be swayed by the Opposition’s promises and to make the right choice in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Ahmad Zahid said the Chinese voters should not be trapped by the pledges of the Opposition in the upcoming GE because the party had failed to fulfill their previous promises.

“Enough is enough, Chinese voters don’t be swayed with the Opposition’s promises, look at their pledges again, say wanted to give free water but nothing materialise, say water price will not be raised but it went up, in Selangor until there is no water to take bath due to the crisis of water supply disruption.

“So let’s give the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates a chance to prove their ability to help the Chinese community and I am confident the Chinese community has started to change,” he said when officiating the temporary relocation licence (TOL) handover ceremony to the residents of Kampung Bagan Pasir Laut here today.

Also present were state Youth, Sports and Human Resources Committee chairman Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya, who is also Rungkup assemblyman, and Perak MCA chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

Ahmad Zahid said having visited several Chinese settlements nationwide and met, among others, with Chinese non governmental organisations, Chinese trade associations, Chinese corporate associations, he was informed that they did not want to be deceived by the opposition in the coming GE.

“They say, we have been deceived twice in GE12 and GE13. They tell me this time the Chinese don’t want to be deceived again, they have to get opportunities for jobs, education and security.

“In terms of security, I am in charge, education is under Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and business is taken care by the Prime Minister.

“The Prime Minister has been always concerned about this matter and I have asked Mahdzir to take care of the interests of all races,” he said.

On the temporary relocation, Ahmad Zahid who is also Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, said the state government had approved the acquisition of land involving 36.349 acres owned by Ghadaf Marble Sdn Bhd in Feb 2018.

He said the land acquisition involved 214 houses in Kampung Bagan Pasir here as well as four platforms.

“Based on the application, the TOL’s approval involves 135 houses and one platform. I have already informed the state secretary and financial officer to approve all of them,” he said. ― Bernama