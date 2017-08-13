Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Don’t be influenced by politics of disunity, hatred, says Hishammuddin

Sunday August 13, 2017
Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein urged the people of Sabah not to be easily influenced by certain quarters who try to sow hatred and incitement for political interests. ― Bernama picUmno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein urged the people of Sabah not to be easily influenced by certain quarters who try to sow hatred and incitement for political interests. ― Bernama picTENOM, Aug 13 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein urged the people of Sabah not to be easily influenced by certain quarters who try to sow hatred and incitement for political interests.

He said the people in Sabah would suffer the consequences if security in the country, specifically in Sabah, is threatened due to the action of irresponsible quarters who used security as a political pawn.

“If Sabah’s security is gambled away, mortgaged, innocent Sabahans will be victimised. This was what happened in Middle Eastern countries and certain other countries,” he said.

Hishammuddin, who is also Minister of Defence and Minister with Special Functions in the Prime Minister’s Department, told this to reporters after opening the Zone 4 Umno Wanita, Youth and Puteri delegates meetings here today. Zone 4 Umno encompasses the Keningau, Tenom and Pensiangan Umno divisions.

Also present at the event were the heads of the Keningau, Tenom and Pensiangan Umno divisions, namely, Datuk Sairin Karno, Datuk Rubin Balang and Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohd Yassin.

According to Hishammuddin, the politics of hatred and divisiveness which the opposition in Sabah were trying to do, including by those who used to be in the government, could result in disunity. — Bernama

