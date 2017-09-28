Don’t be duped by cheap umrah packages, says Tabung Haji chairman

Lembaga Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim reminded the public not be easily duped by cheap umrah packages to avoid facing bigger problems while performing the minor haj. ― Picture by Melissa ChiBALING, Sept 28 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim has reminded the public not be easily duped by cheap umrah packages to avoid facing bigger problems while performing the minor haj.

He also advised the public to take a more aggressive initiative by checking the background of the company offering the umrah packages.

“There have been many reported cases but many are still being deceived and eventually stranded at the airports,” he told reporters after opening the Kedah-level Umrah/Visit and Consumer Rights Awareness Campaign here today.

Abdul Azeez, who is also Baling Member of Parliament, said he did not want people to continue to assume that TH had special funds to bring home those stranded after being duped by an agency or individual with cheap packages.

“Because of this, we urge the public not to take things for granted. The minimum price set for an umrah package is RM4,900.

“If the price is too cheap, it might be for a one-way journey and the pilgrims cannot return to Malaysia because they are detained for failing to pay the hotel bills and so on,” he added. — Bernama