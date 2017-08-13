Don’t allow Opposition to thrive on slander, says Ismail Sabri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Umno members should be more aggressive when responding to slander hurled at the party. — Picture by Choo Choy MaySEPANG, Aug 13 — Umno members should be more aggressive when responding to slander hurled at the party, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said the lackadaisical attitude of Umno members in responding to the accusations promptly allowed the opposition to thrive on the situation and expressed the need for them to understand issues behind every slander raised by the oppositions.

“Currently, the opposition parties are thriving on their slander to survive, when we could put an end to it by responding with facts on the accusations hurled at Umno.

“I believe, if every level in Umno is concerned and make efforts to obtain the right information on the slander, such as on the issue of 1MDB or GST, iit could be used to counter the false information or at least erase their own doubts on the matter,” he told a media conference after opening the Sepang Umno delegates conference here today.

Also present were Sepang Umno leader Datuk Marsum Paing and his deputy, Shahrum Mohd Sharif, who is Dengkil assemblyman.

Referring to PAS, Ismail Sabri said the party was able to accept and understand the issue involving 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) after the matter was explained.

“After being briefed by 1MDB president and chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy, PAS made its stand to accept the explanation and understand the need to give 1MDB to implement its rationalisation plan.

“This proves, and should be made a guideline by Umno members, that without factual explanation, any slander will be regarded as true,” he said.

At the event, Ismail Sabri, who is Rural and Regional Development Minister, announced am allocation of RM1 million for building and upgrading of village roads in the Sepang parliamentary constituency. — Bernama