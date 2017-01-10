Domestic trade ministry seizes fake Apple-branded products worth RM350,000

The Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism has seized RM350,000 worth of fake ‘Apple-branded’ products in a special operation in Klang. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Nforceteam KPDNKKPUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism today seized RM350,000 worth of fake ‘Apple-branded’ products in a special operation in Klang, Selangor.

In a statement, the ministry’s enforcement director, Mohd Roslan Mahayudin said the 140 units of counterfeit iPhones and 86 iPads seized were meant to be marketed online to customers in the United States and United Kingdom.

“The raid involving five ministry enforcement officers and two representatives from the ‘Apple’ trademark owners at the premises was made after three months of intelligence work.

“During the raid, 20 people were at the premises. We took statements from the individuals to assist investigations,” he said.

Mohd Roslan said the case was being investigated under Section 8 of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 and the perpetrators face a fine not exceeding RM10,000 for each item using a false trade description, or imprisonment not exceeding three years, or both upon conviction.

“For the second or subsequent offence, there is a fine not exceeding RM20,000 for each item using a false trade description, or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both.

“The ministry will continue its cooperation with the trademark owner and other agencies in order to protect the rights of consumers and the industry,” he said. — Bernama