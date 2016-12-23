Domestic trade ministry says only four special sales a year effective Jan 2017

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 ― Beginning Jan 1 next year traders are only allowed to organise four special sales a year, according to three dates gazette by the government and another on a date of their choice, compared to five times previously.

According to Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Ministry enforcement division director Mohd Roslan Mahayuddin, the government had fixed the new year’s sale from March 1 to 30, 1Malaysia mega sale carnival from June 15 to Aug 31 and 1Malaysia year-end sale from Nov 1 to Dec 31 for next year.

“This amendment to the Trade Descriptions (Cheap Sale Price) Regulations 1997 is a government initiative to ensure sales are conducted in a more efficient and effective manner,” he said an inspection on the price of goods at Aeon Cheras Selatan supermarket here today.

Mohd Roslan said the amendment among others specified that at least 50 per cent of all items available at the premises must be offered for sale.

“The minimum discount is 10 per cent of the price of goods and this is based on the lowest price ever offered in the previous three months,” he said.

On the Christmas Festive Season Price-Controlled Scheme (SKHMP), Mohd Roslan said the ministry had conducted checks on 6,569 premises throughout the country from Dec 19 to 22.

“During that period, there was only one complaint which was on the price of chicken which was reported in Selangor and our officers are investigating the matter,” he said.

The SKHMP which runs six days prior to the festive day right through to three days after the celebration is being implemented under the Price Control Anti-Profiteering Act 2011. ― Bernama