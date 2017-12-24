Domestic Trade Ministry receives 16 complaints over fake infant formula in Johor

A woman looks at baby milk powder in a supermarket in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu province on March 29, 2013. The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry has received 16 complaints on fake infant formula in Johor. — AFP picKULAI, Dec 24 — The Johor branch of the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) has so far received 16 complaints on fake infant formula from consumers in the state.

Its director, Khairul Anwar Bachok, said nine of the complaints were from recorded in Johor Bahru, six in Pontian and one complaint in Batu Pahat.

“We have inspected the premises concerned and taken samples from the alleged fake formula to be sent to the Chemistry Department for analysis,” he told reporters after launching the Johor state-level Christmas Festive Season Price Control Scheme 2017 at the Econsave Cash and Carry supermarket in Senai near here today.

On the tests carried out on samples of the infant formula that were seized on Dec 7, Khairul Anwar said the result would only be known next week.

He also urged parents lo lodge complaints to the state KPDNKK office, should there be any doubts over the authenticity of the baby milk formulas for follow-up action.

Khairul Anwar said unscrupulous traders found to be selling fake baby milk formulas could be charged under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

On last Dec 7, the state KPDNKK seized 210 boxes of infant milk powder, suspected to be fake, in five raids in and around Johor Bahru following a report that a baby suffered severe vomiting after consuming an infant formula.

Meanwhile, Khairul Anwar said 11 types of goods were listed under the Christmas Festive Season Price Control Scheme, namely, live chicken, standard chicken, super chicken, imported turkey, local bone-in lamb, imported bone-in lamb, chicken eggs grade A, B and C, tomato and capsicum.

The enforcement of the price control scheme started yesterday until Dec 27.

“So far, there have been no complaints about traders selling (the price-controlled items) above the ceiling price or failing to place the special pink-coloured price tags on the items,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khairul Anwar said up to last November 30, his office had conducted 35,000 inspections at business premises, during which which goods, worth RM1.64 million, were seized from 769 traders for various offences under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and the Weights And Measures Act 1972.

The errant traders included 523 who were issued with compound fine, while the remaining was in the process of being compounded or brought to court, he added. — Bernama