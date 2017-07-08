Domestic crisis: Umno members reminded not to repeat mistakes from two years ago

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks at the Kepong Wanita Umno division meeting in Kuala Lumpur June 7, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 8 ― Umno members have been reminded not to repeat the mistakes that will cause crisis in the party like what happened two years ago.

Vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the crisis, during which several Umno leaders and members were sacked and quit the party, should be taken as a lesson by all.

“Two years ago, we were tested with domestic crisis, which saw our deputy president quit the party.

“Our members became confused whether to stay loyal to their friends or the party, but the confusion had subsided and it was proved that they had put the interest of the party above their own,” he said when opening the Kepong Wanita Umno division delegates’ meeting here last night.

Present was Wanita Umno chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

Hishammuddin said he was also relieved to see that the mood of the delegates were “calmer” this year after all confusing matters about the party had been explained to those at the grass roots.

He said this was a good sign for Umno member to focus on the preparations to ensure bigger victory for Barisan Nasional (BN) at the 14th general election (GE14).

Meanwhile, Shahrizat in her speech repeated the aspiration to have 30 per cent women to be fielded as BN candidates at the GE14.

“We believe Datuk Seri Hisham (Hishammuddin) can talk to party president about fielding more women candidates at the GE14,” she said.

Shahrizat also repeated Wanita Umno’s stand to give undivided support to Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the Prime Minister and Umno president, while expressing hope that the voices of the women would also be heard as part of the aspirations in the 2050 National Transformation initiative. ― Bernama