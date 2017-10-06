Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

DOE lifts stop-work order on Lotte Chemical Titan’s project in Johor

Friday October 6, 2017
Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The Department of Environment (DOE) has lifted the stop-work order on Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Bhd’s (Lotte) KBR Catalytic Olefins Technology catalytic cracking reactor within TE3 project in Pengerang, Johor.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, Lotte said the stop-word order was lifted yesterday after the company satisfactorily completing requested remedial actions.

On Oct 1, Lotte received the the stop-work order from the DOE on its K-COT to mitigate and reduce odour emission and eliminate surface oil sheen/film discharge.

It said the commissioning and the commercial startup of its’ TE3 project remained on target by the fourth quarter of 2017.

“The stop-work order is not expected to have any material effect on our company’s and group’s earnings, net assets and gearing for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2017,” it said. — Bernama

