Dodgy electrical wiring found during inspection of two tahfiz schools in Labuan

LABUAN, Sept 18 — Two tahfiz schools on the duty-free island here have been found to be non-compliant with the fire safety standards.

Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Zainal Madasin said inspections conducted at the schools found that the electrical wiring was not done properly.

“The department’s personnel are ready to help and educate them on fire safety aspects,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Labuan Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) director Sabarudin Hassan said the management of the two schools — Madrasah Tahfiz Al Quran Sri Merinding (Maahad Tahfiz Merinding) and Madrasah Tahfiz Al Quran Al Badr — had been advised to strictly comply with the safety standards.

“The two schools are currently being strictly monitored by us through constant meetings and discussions,” he said, adding that due to the unfulfilled safety requirements, the two schools were currently operating under temporary registration, which to be renewed annually. — Bernama