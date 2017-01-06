Doctors should be trained before performing circumcision, say NGOs

Following an incident of a botched circumcision, NGOs urged the health ministry to take stern action against unqualified doctors who performed the procedure. — AFP file picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the father of a nine-year-old botched circumcision victim, Aliakbar Pakker Mohammad, have urged the health ministry to take stern action against unqualified doctors who performed circumcision nationwide.

Pertubuhan Martabat Jalinan Muhibbah Malaysia (MJMM) president, Abdul Rani Kulup Abdullah said doctors should be fully trained before performing circumcision.

“What happened to Aliakbar’s son should not recur. This is a serious matter as the child will suffer permanent disability,” he told a press conference after lodging a police report on the matter at the Sentul police headquarters here today.

Malaysian Muslim People’s Coalition (IRIMM) president, Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay said the NGOs would send a memorandum to the health and home ministries on the matter.

“It has come to our attention the police have confirmed no action would be taken against the errant doctor as there is no criminal element in the case which is considered closed. How can it be closed if the boy is still suffering?,” he asked.

Aliakbar, 40, who was also present during the press conference said to date, the errant doctor had not apologised to him and his family.

“After 22 days since the incident, our family is still traumatised. My son is the only child. I hope the authorities will take this matter seriously,” he added.

Last Dec 15, the boy’s penis head was accidently cut off by the doctor during a circumcision at a private clinic. The victim was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital to have it re-attached.

According to Aliakbar, his son had undergone several surgeries and will have to undergo several more in the coming days to rectify the damage. — Bernama