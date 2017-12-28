Doctor charged after severing boy’s penis in botched circumcision procedure

KAJANG, Dec 28 — A doctor who allegedly severed a boy's penis during a circumcision procedure last year was brought to the Magistrate's Court here today where three charges were made against him.

Dr Azahari Hashim, 52, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Magistrate Nor Afidah Idris.

On the first count Dr Azahari was charged under Section 338 of the Penal Code with causing grievous hurt on the 10-year-old boy and faced an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine of up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

The doctor, who has four children, also charged with running an unregistered private clinic, which is an offence under Section 4 of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998.

He faced a fine of up to of RM300,000 or imprisonment of up to six years or both, if found guilty.

On the last count, Dr Azahari was charged with practicing without a valid Medical Practicing Certificate as required under Section 33 of the Medical Act 1971.

The offence provides a fine of up to RM2,000, if found guilty.

All the offences were allegedly committed at Klinik Keluarga, No. 6, Jalan CU 15 / B, Taman Cheras Utama, Hulu Langat, near here, at 8.15 pm on Dec 20, 2016.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Megat Mahathir Megat Tharih Afendi offered bail of RM10,000 with one surety for all the charges.

However, the accused, represented by counsel Al Sabri Ahmad Kabri, pleaded for lower bail as he had four school-going children to support.

"Since the clinic closed down after the incident my client had no fixed income," he said.

The court then allowed the accused bail of RM9,000 with one surety and fixed Jan 26 for mention. — Bernama