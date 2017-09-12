Doctor calls for ‘sweetheart defence’ clause in child sex law

An obstetrician and gynaecologist urged the government today to insert a "sweetheart defence" clause in the Sexual Offences Against Children (SOAC) Act 2017 to decriminalise consensual sexual relationships between youths of similar ages.

Dr John Teo noted that the current form of the law criminalises any sexual physical contact with a child, defined as aged below 18, whereas statutory rape as defined in the Penal Code puts the age of consent for sex at 16.

The SOAC also makes it an offence for failing to lodge a police report upon knowing about crimes committed under the SOAC.

“This creates a situation whereby any physical contact in a consensual relationship in our youth is an offence as long as one partner is below 18 years old. For example, a couple may be 17 and 19 years old respectively,” Dr Teo said in a letter to Malay Mail Online.

“The challenges are now there are no safe heaven [sic] for any young couples in a consensual relationship whereby even when they see healthcare professionals, police report will be made.

“Comprehensive sexuality education which includes pregnancy prevention methods teachings as versus abstinence-based sexuality education will now be more challenging to deliver and access to sexual and reproductive health services made more difficult in the current criminalisation of consensual relationships in young couples,” he added.

Dr Teo pointed out that there are between 13,000 and 17,000 teenage pregnancies annually and, according to the 5th Malaysian Population and Family Survey in 2014, 2.3 per cent of Malaysian teenagers aged between 13 and 17 are sexually active but have poor sexual and reproductive health knowledge.

“Education rather than criminalisation is the way forward towards decreasing unintended pregnancies, abortions and baby dumping among our young,” said the Sabah-based doctor.