Doan Thi Huong’s involvement in Kim Jong-nam’s murder also discussed in meeting between Najib and Vietnamese PM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak shaking hands with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a courtesy visit in conjunction with the Asean Summit 30th in Manila, April 28, 2017. — Bernama picMANILA, April 28 — The issue of Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong, who was charged with being involved in the murder of Kim Jong-nam was also discussed during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc here today.

Najib said the Vietnamese premier had sought clarification regarding his country’s citizen who was indicted in the murder of the North Korean.

“I explained to him that this is our legal process, and that the accused would be given all her rights and fair consideration.”

“He understands that we have a legal process in Malaysia, but he hoped that the facts would emerge showing that the accused had been manipulated. That is his position, that she was being used and manipulated,” he said when asked about Phuc’s reaction.

“That is their stand, but it has to go through the legal process in Malaysia. Let the court decide. He (Phuc) is confident of the legal process in Malaysia,” said Najib.

Doan Thi Huong and Indonesian national Siti Aisyah, were jointly charged with murdering Kim Jong-nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at the Departure Hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) , in February, using the deadly VX nerve agent.

Najib and Phuc are currently in Manila for the 30th Asean Summit. — Bernama