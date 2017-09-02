Do you know GE14 date to say political funding law won’t be ready? Paul Low asked

PAS’ deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Paul Low (pic) should focus on speeding up the processes to ensure the law can be enforced before the next elections. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — PAS questioned today if Datuk Paul Low has inside information on the date for the 14th general elections after the minister asserted that a proposed law to regulate funding for political parties won’t be ready before the coming polls.

The Islamist party’s deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department should instead focus on speeding up the processes to ensure the law can be enforced before the next elections.

“Seeing as to date, no one knows when GE14 will be held, Paul Low must speed up efforts to ensure the Act is enforced before GE14 and not speak hopelessly that it cannot be done before GE14.

“Or does Paul Low already know the date for GE14?” he said in a statement in response to the minister’s remark at a democracy conference earlier today that the proposed Political Donations and Expenditure Act won’t be tabled in time for the 14th elections.

Tuan Ibrahim pointed out that the idea to regulate political funding and curb the practice of money politics had been raised a year ago, and its technical committee formed months back.

He added that PAS through the Gagasan Sejahtera third Opposition pact had submitted documents in support of the proposed law to Low last April.

“By right, all research and recommendations about the [proposed] Act should be complete, What is causing the delay?” Tuan Ibrahim asked.

He said the only law to regulate politics currently is the Elections Act, which only limits the amount of money spent on general election campaigns.

“Without legislation, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) cannot do anything,” Tuan Ibrahim said.

He stressed that the proposed Act is crucial to arrest two issues during general elections: the funding of political parties and money politics, which he said “can destroy party and country”.