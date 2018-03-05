Do not vent anger, emotions in Dewan Rakyat, says Pandikar Amin

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia advised MPs not to get emotional when debating or voicing out their opinions during the current session of Parliament. — BKUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — All Members of Parliament have been advised not to get emotional when debating or voicing out their opinions during the current session of Parliament, which said to be the last before the 14th general election.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia also reminded them not to turn the noble house into a place to vent their anger and and emotions, but instead to use it wisely to voice out their opinions.

“Vent your anger and emotions during the election campaign, not at the Dewan Rakyat,” he told reporters after the opening ceremony of the first meeting of the sixth term of the 13th Parliament here today.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting is scheduled to take place until April 5.

When asked whether the 13th Parliament would be dissolved anytime during this session, Pandikar Amin said it was the prerogative power of the executive branch and not the legislative branch (Parliament) of the government.

“Usually, the chief executive (Prime Minister) will seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and propose the dissolution of the Parliament, it is his prerogative and not the Speaker’s,” he said. — Bernama