Do not use vehicle to transport illegal immigrants, public transport operators told

KOTA BARU, Oct 1 — Public transport operators, as well as the drivers, were today warned against helping to bring in illegal immigrants into the state.

Kelantan Immigration director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said the department did not rule out the possibility of some express bus drivers conspiring with certain quarters to transport illegal immigrants from the Malaysia-Thai border into the state.

“The Immigration Department issues stern warning to bus operators to ensure their buses and drivers are not involved to avoid legal action,” he said in a statement here today.

He advised public transport operators to monitor their drivers to ensure they were not involved in unlawful activities. — Bernama