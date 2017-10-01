Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Do not use vehicle to transport illegal immigrants, public transport operators told

Sunday October 1, 2017
10:00 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Red Bull’s Verstappen wins final Malaysian GP, Hamilton secondRed Bull’s Verstappen wins final Malaysian GP, Hamilton second

Hezbollah accuses Israel of fanning flames of war in regionHezbollah accuses Israel of fanning flames of war in region

High Court to resume Kim Jong-nam murder trial tomorrowHigh Court to resume Kim Jong-nam murder trial tomorrow

Mercedes have big problems to resolve, says HamiltonMercedes have big problems to resolve, says Hamilton

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KOTA BARU, Oct 1 — Public transport operators, as well as the drivers, were today warned against helping to bring in illegal immigrants into the state.

Kelantan Immigration director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said the department did not rule out the possibility of some express bus drivers conspiring with certain quarters to transport illegal immigrants from the Malaysia-Thai border into the state.

“The Immigration Department issues stern warning to bus operators to ensure their buses and drivers are not involved to avoid legal action,” he said in a statement here today.

He advised public transport operators to monitor their drivers to ensure they were not involved in unlawful activities. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline