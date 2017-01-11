Malacca CM: Do not politicise my assistance to MACC

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron clarified he was only assisting the MACC’s probe on state government officers and the investigation was not related to him. — Bernama picMALACCA, Jan 11 — Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the opposition should not politicise his assistance to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its investigations on several state government officers.

“The opposition should give accurate information before making accusations, demands and interfere in the administration of the state government.

“As the chief minister, I do not condone individuals who are involved in corruption even though they are my officers,” he told a press conference after chairing the State Exco Meeting here, today.

Idris was commenting on a call by the Opposition that he resign or take leave due to the corruption issue.

On another matter, he said the recent transfer of state government department heads was done in accordance with the administrative and management procedures of the General Order of the Public Service Department.

“This process was conducted professionally and was not driven by any feelings of dislike or clash in political leanings.”

On Melaka Go Airlines, Idris said the state government was still whether or not to connect Melaka with Asean countries using Melaka International Airport in Batu Berendam.

“The task and responsibility have been entrusted to State Transport, Project Rehabilitation and International Trade Committee chairman, Datuk Lim Ban Hong.”

Meanwhile, Idris said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V would make an official visit to Malacca for three days starting from March 2.

It will make Malacca the first state to receive Sultan Muhammad V after he was sworn in as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on December 3.

Yesterday, a daily reported the presence of MACC officers at Idris’ office to record a statement on the investigation of several state government officers.

When met yesterday, Idris clarified he was only assisting MACC’s probe on state government officers and the investigation was not related to him. — Bernama