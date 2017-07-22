Do not politicise cooperatives, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the interests of the members and shareholders of a cooperative must be given priority, over and above the political ambitions and personality of any one person. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday reminded all parties not to politicise cooperatives as they were operating to generate income for their members and shareholders.

The deputy prime minister said, at present, there were many people, including politicians, who were interested to head cooperatives which they see as having a bright future.

“Any cooperative, including those of banks, which are run by professionals, should not be politicised.

“Even if there are politicians who run cooperatives but do not bring politics into it, I am confident the cooperatives will be smooth and will generate bigger profits for its members,” he said in his speech at the Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Bhd’s (Angkasa) Aidilfitri do here yesterday night.

He said the interests of the members and shareholders of a cooperative must be given priority, over and above the political ambitions and personality of any one person.

Ahmad Zahid added that he hoped another cooperative bank could be set up to provide banking services to the cooperative members and public.

He added that other than Bank Rakyat which had been successful as a bank, there was another cooperative which huge assets and could be made into a bank.

“I am hoping for the cooperative to be given a licence soon as another cooperative bank in the country,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also said Angkasa was an example of a cooperative which had grown into the best cooperative in the Asian region.

With dividends amounting to RM14 billion, assets worth RM131 billion and procurement of almost RM40 billion, Angkasa was an outstanding cooperative, he said.

“With a total of more than 13,000 cooperatives under Angkasa and more than seven million members, Angkasa is the best example of a cooperative in Asean,” he said.

At the event tonight, Ahmad Zahid launched the model of the Angkasa Integrated Building, a proposed Angkasa Complex on a 1.45-hectare land in Kelana Jaya.

The project includes a 30-foot tower and two 40-storey tower blocks that will be Angkasa’s headquarters, a commercial centre and a five-star hotel.

The estimated cost of the project was RM 220 million and it is expected to be completed in 2020. — Bernama