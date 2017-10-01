Do not listen to ex-BN leaders’ fancy promises, says Ongkili

Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili speaks in the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 10, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KOTA MARUDU, Oct 1 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) acting president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili has reminded the people not be enticed by the fancy promises of ex-Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders.

He said the opposition was just good at ‘selling oil to grab the people’s interest’.

“They are not worth listening. They didn’t deliver those goodies when they had a chance (when they were still in government),” Ongkili said at a ceremony to present kitchenware to 37 Mukim Simpangan PBS Women Branches here, today.

He also described the Pakatan Harapan’s grand promises such as protecting the state rights, Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and offering the nation’s number two post (deputy prime minister) for Sabah and Sarawak as ‘a pie in the sky’.

“It is just meant to seduce the electorate for their votes. Don’t fall for it. Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was 22 years as Prime Minister... why didn’t he implement a second Deputy Prime Minister’s post for Sabah and Sarawak then?” Ongkili asked.

Touching on Sabah’s rights, the Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister said that back then, it was a taboo to talk about MA63 and the 20-Point Agreement, especially during Dr Mahathir’s era.

“To do so was to end up in jail under the ISA (Internal Security Act), and I was one of the victims, spending 59 days in detention under the infamous Act,” he stressed in commenting on the latest political scene in Malaysia.

Commenting on the event, he stressed that the party’s Women’s wing plays an equal role with the others, especially in reaching out to households and families to spread the BN’s true messages.

He said the people needed to hear the correct messages of what the BN government was doing for the people.

“Never allow yourself to fall victim to the opposition’s propaganda,” Ongkili warned. — Bernama