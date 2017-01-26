Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 10:50 pm GMT+8

Malaysia

Malaysia

Do not deploy additional buses without temporary permits, SPAD warns operators

Thursday January 26, 2017
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Express bus operators have been advised not to deploy additional buses without temporary permits (LPS) during the Chinese New Year festive period.

Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) Enforcement Division chief Datuk Che Hasni Che Ahmad said this was because the time for application of the LPS has ended.

“Only 246 of the 280 buses that applied were given LPS. The others were ineligible for failing to comply with the specifications set by SPAD.

“Express bus operators must not go for profits by offering additional buses without LPS to passengers,” he told a press conference at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) here, today.

Che Hasni said buses that use LPS such as tour buses and school buses should have insurance coverage.

“If bus operators do not apply for LPS then the buses cannot operate because they do not have insurance coverage,” he added. — Bernama

