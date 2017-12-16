DNA tests to solve model’s death

Ivana’s mother Christina, father Marcel and brother Randy look forlorn as they ponder moving forward in their lives without her. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Investigators are collecting additional tissue samples for DNA tests as they widen their probe into the death of teen model Ivana Esther Robert Smit at a condominium complex off Jalan Dang Wangi.

While police remain tight-lipped, sources said samples were taken from at least six people at the complex over the past 48 hours.

“With two people in custody, more will be summoned to provide samples to rule themselves out of the probe,” the source explained.

It is understood saliva swabs were taken from numerous people who were present at the condominium on December 6 and December 7, the day the 18-year-old’s body was found.

“We know there were several people at the 20th-floor condominium unit and we are trying to ascertain if others had access to the unit on Thursday morning.”

The source said that over the past few days police had been collecting samples and were expected to continue over the weekend.

Samples were also taken from the deceased and from the couple who were last seen with the Dutch teenager.

Pathologists had also performed swab tests to establish if Ivana had been engaged in sexual activity before her death.

“Whether it was consensual or otherwise will be established once reports are completed,” the source said.

Tests were also carried out to remove residue from under Ivana’s fingernails and a forensic examination to bring to light defensive wounds, if any, on her hands.

Toxicology tests would also show whether party drugs and alcohol were in Ivana’s system.

On the American and his Kazakhstan wife in custody, the source said were charged in court for self-administration of drugs.

Though initially released on bail, they were detained when discrepancies were found in their passports.

“The travel documents are undergoing verification,” the source explained.

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding initiative started by friends and relatives of Ivana raised €5,100 (RM24,549) over the past few days.

The page on Dutch crowdfunding website doneeractie.nl showed more than 135 donations from people around the world, who donated amounts averaging between €10 (RM48) and €200 (RM962).

The highest amount donated was €645 (RM3,104) at 3.15pm yesterday, by an individual identified as SJ Cars Tonnie Anita Shalina Jonino.

“We offer a lot of strength to the family and there are no words to express how we feel. This case must not just be discharged. Therefore, I am contributing until the target is met,” said Tonnie in a note included with the donation.

Another donor, identified as Erikk, left a heart-warming comment of support for the family, along with his €100 (RM481) donation.

“As the father-of-three daughters who love to party, I realised this could have happened to them too,” he said.

Smit’s family started the crowdfunding effort to fly in a Dutch pathologist to determine whether Ivana’s death was an accident or a crime.

The funds would cover the pathologist’s work and travel expenses, as well as an American private investigator’s work on the case.

In an exclusive interview with Malay Mail, Ivana’s father Marcel said he would leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of his daughter’s death. He also made an application for a second autopsy to be performed.