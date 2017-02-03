DJ Dave pledges to get Ben Nathan back on track

Datuk DJ Dave (pic) plans to re-release artiste-turned-vagabond Ben Nathan’s hits. ― Malay Mail pic PETALING JAYA, Feb 3 — Eager to get Ben Nathan back in the studio, Yayasan Artis 1Malaysia (YA1M) president Datuk DJ Dave plans to re-release the artiste-turned-vagabond’s hits.

He said this, hopefully, would lead to Ben singing a number or two.

“I will talk to his former recording company to sort out the copyright. YA1M will take this initiative. We will re-release his songs before he comes up with another song. Maybe we will get him to sing a new song,” said Dave.

Dave turned to Ben and said: “I think you can compose. You come up with a tune, get someone to write the lyrics and we can record a song.”

Ben then recalled a time when he and Dave performed on a ship.

“You remember that?” asked Dave in disbelief.

“I totally forgot about it until Ben brought it up.”

The duo sang on Gadis Langkasuka, a vessel that sailed to Langkawi, Phuket and Medan.

Dave also revealed that Tan Sri Syed Yusof Syed Nasir of Jojo Events Sdn Bhd was eager to collaborate with YA1m to hold a charity concert for Ben either at Concorde Hotel or Saloma Bistro.

“I just spoke to Syed Yusof. He immediately offered his assistance,” he said.

Poliemen took Ben to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for treatment yesterday.