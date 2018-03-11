Diverse Malaysian wildlife inspires British artist to bring artwork alive

Picture shows orang utans in the forest in Sabah. — AFP pic

SHAH ALAM, March 11 ― The rich diversity of Malaysian wildlife has inspired a young aspiring British artist, Rachel Gray, to produce digital paintings that bring alive the characters of the animals on canvas.

The 29-year-old artist who hails from a small town in the United Kingdom will feature 12 paintings depicting Malaysian wildlife, utilising a combination of traditional and digital techniques at an art exhibition at Shah Alam Gallery from March 6 until March 30.

“Each of these wildlife portraits depicts Malaysian animals which I have photographed mostly in Borneo and Taman Negara, Pahang.

“I find the stunning variety of wildlife here such an inspiration, from the beautiful Malaysian tigers and tapirs to the gorgeous colours of the orang utans, proboscis monkeys and hornbills.

“With this collection, I hope to have captured some of the character, beauty and intelligence of these amazing and rare animals from Malaysia” she told Bernama.

Digital painting is an art form in which traditional artistic media such as watercolours, oil paint, pencils, charcoal and acrylics can be replicated on a computer using a stylus and a tablet.

“I use software that enables me to use the stylus to mimic the effect of a paintbrush and oil paints.

“This gives me the opportunity to use my traditional techniques and skills but in a digital manner,” said Rachel, who has been a professional pet and wildlife portrait artist for over nine years.

Currently based in Kuala Lumpur, she picked up painting when she was two years old.

She also paints abstract oil work, which is highly influenced by her travels and incorporates elements and impressions of these into each work through the use of vibrant colours, texture and more recently metals.

Meanwhile, Romona International Sdn Bhd president Datuk Seri Dr Romona Murad, who manages Rachel, said the paintings are currently being showcased at an exhibition themed “Pameran Seni Digital Hairul and Rachel Gray” at Shah Alam Gallery.

She said Datuk Ramli Sarip, a famous and distinguished singer would officiate the event on March 14 and all are welcomed to view the paintings at the gallery. ― Bernama